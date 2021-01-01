(Price/24 /Pack)Pepperell Assorted Neon Parachute Cord Bracelet Craft Kit

Advertisement
Price is for 24 /Pack.Make 24 trending fashion braceletsKit contains 192 feet of parachute cord, in 4 assorted neon colors, black bucklesEnough supplies to make 24 bracelets; Neon cord colors may varyWeaving instructions includedMake 24 trending fashion bracelets! Kit contains 192 feet of parachute cord, in 4 assorted neon colors, and black buckles. Enough supplies to make 24 bracelets! Weaving instructions included. Neon cord colors may vary. Approx. 8"L when finished.General InformationQuantity per Pack24Primary BrandPepperellInstructions IncludedyesInstruction Language(s)EnglishYoungest Recommended Age8 YearsTime to Complete20 minutesPhysical CharacteristicsBatteries RequirednoAssembly RequirednoIngredient & Materials InfoAllergen - LatexnoAllergen - Soy / SoybeannoSafety and Regulatory InfoSafety Data Sheet (SDS)noPackaging & Environmental InfoCE Markno