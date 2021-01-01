From puma
PUMA Prevail Classic
Advertisement
Set your clock to 1994 with the carefully replicated design of the PUMA Prevail Classic sneakers. Chunky classic sneakers with bold original '90s colorways that deliver a classic look built for today's streets. Mesh upper with leather overlays. Padded tongue and collar with flat laces for adjustable lace-up closure. Trinomic Technology is a hexagonal cell structure in the midsole that collapses and expands to provide unrivaled cushioning, flexibility, and stability. Injection-molded EVA midsole delivers lightweight cushioning and support. Durable rubber outsole for added traction and grip. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 5 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.