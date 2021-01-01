Pretzel Oktoberfest Funny Beer Festival German Tote Bag

Oktoberfest design with the image of pretzel and quote "I wanna dip a pretzel in your awesome sauce". Make a great idea for men, women, your friends, waiters, waitresses, beer lovers or anyone who loves Oktoberfest, German beer festival, or Bavarian themed parties. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.