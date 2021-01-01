From too faced
Too Faced Pretty Rich Diamond Light Eye Shadow Palette
A captivating collection of 16 ultra-luxe shades of vivid glitters, creamy mattes, opulent shimmers, and precious pearls, Too Faced Pretty Rich eye shadows can be layered in infinite ways to mimic the multifaceted beauty of real diamonds. The four diamond-shaped pressed gel-glitter shadows allow for self-adhesion to reduce glitter fallout so your eyes stay dazzling with breathtaking intensity. How do I use it: Create gorgeous and easy looks by breaking down each row in flattering quads of complimentary undertones. Each row of shadows features complimentary shades to create a look within four flattering tones. For a touch of sparkle, use eyeliner brush with gel-glitter shadow to the lash line or inner corner of eye. Use matte neutral shades from lightest to darkest shades to perfectly sculpt and create dimension. Layer shimmery satin shades for bold highlight and color pops. Press gel-glitter with finger or dense flat brush in a stippling motion all over eye lid to layer the richest glitter look with zero fallout on cheeks. From Too Faced. Includes: