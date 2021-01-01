From origins
Origins Pretty in Bloom™ SPF 20 Flower-Infused Long-Wear Foundation 320 1.0 oz/ 30 mL
A skin-caring, 24-hour-wear foundation that delivers silky, lightweight coverage and naturally radiant, petal-smooth skin. Coverage: Medium Finish: Radiant Formulation: LiquidSkin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily SPF: SPF 20Highlighted Ingredients: - 12 Flowers including Reclaimed Buttery Flower Waxes from Perfumeries, Crushed Petals, Flower Honeys, and Essential Oils Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Made with a nourishing blend of 12 flowers, this skin-caring formula is everything you want in a foundation.