Cute Blessed Nana Gift Ideas with Floral Designs Pretty Blessed Nana and Grandma Flower and Heart Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Your granny, grandmere, abuela, gigi, mawmaw, mema, grandparent, grandma and grandmother will cherish this stylish design with roses and hearts. It is a nice birthday, Mom's Day, Valentines, Christmas or birth announcement gift idea for your sweet nana. Let your nana, grandmama, oma, gran, nonna, gram, meme and mimi know how awesome she is by gifting this item to her. Wear it to pregnancy announcement, Gender or baby reveal parties. It's the perfect we love you present from family, kids or grandchildren. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only