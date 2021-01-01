From max mara
Max Mara Preston Bomber Jacket
Minimalist take on the utilitarian bomber jacket. Offering clean lines and a classic appeal. Baseball collar Long sleeves with button cuffs Zip front Rib-knit trim Waist welt pockets Cotton/nylon/elastane Trim: Viscose/polyester/nylon/elastane Lining: Acetate/polyester Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Max Mara's history of impeccable tailoring dates back to 1850, when founder Achille Maramotti's great grandmother owned a fashion atelier in Italy. Since its official launch in 1951, incredible craftsmanship has remained an integral part of the label's heritagefrom its timeless silhouettes in luxe fabrics to sharp suiting, lush wrap coats and sleek accessories. Designer Lifestyle - Max Mara > Max Mara > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Max Mara. Color: Ultramarine. Size: 4.