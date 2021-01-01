From philips sonicare
Philips Sonicare Prestige Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush - Midnight - HX9990/12
Advertisement
A brush that learns and adapts to how you brush, for your most complete clean yet. Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced electric toothbrush. Sensing your every move and adapting to your needs in real time for exceptional care. As you brush, pressure, motion, coverage and more are monitored up to 100 times per second. The brush then adapts automatically in real time for advanced teeth and gum care. BrushSync™ mode-pairing and replacement reminders automatically sync your brush head to the optimal brushing mode and alert you when it's time to replace your brush head for the best results. Includes one Connected Sonicare Prestige toothbrush handle, one premium All-in-One brush head, one frosted charging stand, one Prestige travel case. Two year warranty. Color: Midnight. Age Group: adult.