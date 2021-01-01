From omega
Omega Prestige Diamond Ladies Watch 424.25.27.60.55.001
Stainless steel case with a two-tone gold and silver-tone stainless steel and 18k yellow gold bracelet. Fixed 18k yellow gold bezel. White mother of pearl dial with gold-tone hands and Roman numeral and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Omega Calibre 1376 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Case size: 27.4 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 14 mm. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Omega Prestige Diamond Ladies Watch 424.25.27.60.55.001.