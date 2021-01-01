From metropolitan
Metropolitan Presten 4-Light Brushed Nickel and Sand Coal Drum Pendant
The Presten Collection designed by Metropolitan Lighting adds sophistication and style with a bold and edgy appearance. Brushed Nickel bands layered inside Sand Coal frames bring a dynamic look to any space. 6 different shapes and designs consisting of 1-light mini-pendant, 4-light pendant, 6-light pendant, 4-light semi flush, 8-light island chandelier and 2-light wall sconce. With this collection, you can satisfy your indoor lighting needs. Solid durable steel construction intertwine together with candelabra-based bulbs brings nothing but refinement and elegance to your home or office. Presten, truly another fine collection by Metropolitan Lighting.