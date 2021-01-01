Presidio Tryne Bowl Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (124432-1001)

The Presidio Tryne Bowl Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Hubbardton Forge features a hand-forged wrought iron body that supports a hand-blown glass shade for a beautiful fixture with a contemporary appeal. The shade features a translucent, powder-coated finish that diffuses light to create an atmosphere of gentle warmth. It is constructed of three strong metal pieces that extend from the canopy and wrap around the top of the glass diffuser. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Bowl. Color: Brown. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting