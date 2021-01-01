From speck

Presidio Perfect Clear Case for iPhone 11 - Clear

$39.99
In stock
Buy at verizonwireless

Description

Shield your phone from bumps drops and dings with the Presidio Perfect Clear Case for iPhone 11. This slim durable case protects your phone without adding a lot of extra bulk. The raised bezel and clear impact technology cushions your phone from impact for up to 13 feet of drop protection.* Speck's innovative clear coating is 3rd party tested and guaranteed to prevent yellowing. Microban antimicrobial treatment reduces bacteria by up to 99% to keep your phone clean. And it's wireless charging compatible so you don't need to remove your case to charge your phone. *Based on independent testing.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com