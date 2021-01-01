Presidio Perfect Clear Case for iPhone 11 - Clear

Shield your phone from bumps drops and dings with the Presidio Perfect Clear Case for iPhone 11. This slim durable case protects your phone without adding a lot of extra bulk. The raised bezel and clear impact technology cushions your phone from impact for up to 13 feet of drop protection.* Speck's innovative clear coating is 3rd party tested and guaranteed to prevent yellowing. Microban antimicrobial treatment reduces bacteria by up to 99% to keep your phone clean. And it's wireless charging compatible so you don't need to remove your case to charge your phone. *Based on independent testing.