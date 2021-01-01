Presidio Exotech Case for Galaxy A42 5G - Clear

Advertisement
Shield your phone from drops bumps and dings with the Presidio Exotech Case for Samsung Galaxy A42 5G. This slim single-layer case can fit neatly into any pocket or purse. The clear design allows you to show off the high tech design of your phone without losing clarity. Military-specification drop-rated protection compresses on impact to cushion your phone. The raised bezel protects your screen preventing any scratches or dings. The case is seamlessly designed to fit precisely over buttons and ports to not hinder the use of your phone. And it's wireless charging compatible so you don't have to remove your case to charge your phone. Antimicrobial protection. The Presidio Exotech case is treated with Microban antimicrobial treatment. Microban reduces bacteria growth by up to 99% ¹ creating a cleaner surface for your phone. Third-party tested. These cases were independently lab-tested for multiple real-life situations including extreme drops and temperatures chemicals antenna interference cracks abrasions device bending and more. ¹Based on independent testing.