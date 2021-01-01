Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant for Men and Women (1pk), 72 Hour Protection from Excessive Sweating, Doctor Recommended Hyperhidrosis Treatment, 1.2 fl oz roll-on

The #1 doctor recommended clinical antiperspirant brand for excessive sweating, clinically known as hyperhidrosis Prescription strength antiperspirant ingredient that doesn’t require a prescription Fragrance-free roll-on deodorant with 12% Aluminum Chloride – the #1 doctor recommended active ingredient for hyperhidrosis – with up to 72 hours of protection against odor and perspiration Usage instructions: apply at night to completely dry underarms. Can be reapplied in the morning for an extra layer of freshness and protection Please note: this antiperspirant contains a strong active ingredient designed to stop excessive sweating and may irritate the skin when applied incorrectly. It is important to apply sparingly at nighttime only to completely dry underarms. Do not use immediately after showering or shaving or on broken or irritated skin. Certified cruelty free by PETA