Preschool Is Trucktastic Cute Preschooler Truck Lover Saying Tote Bag

Preschool Is Trucktastic makes a great preschool design for boy or girl who loves trucks and preschool and thinks school is fantastic or funtastic. Trucktastic funny new phrase for fantastic for preschooler obsessed by trucks like cement mixers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.