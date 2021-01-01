From pyrex
Pyrex Prepware 1-Quart Measuring Cup, Clear with Red Measurements
Advertisement
Add a measure of consistency to your kitchen with the Pyrex 4-Cup Measuring Cup that is sturdy and easy-to-read Measurement indicators and the easy to grab handle are designed to make it easy to mix, measure and pour Whether you are preparing a multi-course meal or simply a snack for one, Pyrex offers products which make food preparation a little easier, from beginning to end There's no substitute for Pyrex, the original glass bakeware Introduced 90 years ago and made of a durable, high temperature material, Pyrex remains the ideal medium for safe, dependable food preparation