From momo maternity
Premium Silicone Kitchen Tongs (9-Inch & 12-Inch) - Stainless Steel with Non-Stick Silicone Tips, High Heat Resistant to 600°F, For Cooking.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. NO MORE FLIMSY KITCHEN TONGS Premium Range Kitchen Tongs with silicone tips offer the best grip and control available, and they wont melt, rust or flake into your food. These tongs are made with extra thick 1.00mm stainless steel, and feature a ring-pull locking system which is made to last. SAFE AND HEALTHY FOR YOUR FAMILY Premium Range means we use the highest quality EU LFGB-Grade silicone, which is safety-tested, heat resistant up to 600F, and guaranteed 100% BPA-free. Our silicone tip tongs have no removable parts for bacteria to grow, and are non-stick friendly to protect your cookware. BE INSPIRED TO LOVE COOKING AGAIN - Your stylish new tongs will be such a pleasure to use (and are dishwasher safe), so youll soon be creating heavenly dishes for friends and family. Youll even receive a FREE Bonus 101 Cooking Tips PDF to get you started! VERSATILE AND ESSENTIAL KITCHEN SET - Set Contains: 1 x 9-Inch Tongs: 9' Handles (10