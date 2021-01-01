From van zyverden
VAN ZYVERDEN Premium Series Pond Marginal Iris Laevigata Snowdrift Kit
We want you to be successful in growing your pond plants. and use top quality components to enhance the experience. Pond plant marginal (sometimes called bog plants. are essential in creating a healthy ecosystem in your pond. While they rely on pond water for nutrients, they improve water quality by extracting excess detrimental nutrients from the pond environment before they can accumulate, and they also provide oxygen. These colorful, exotic, lush plants. grow in the shallow water or saturated soil around the rim or margins of a pond where the water meets the hand. Though the roots grow underwater, the majority of the plant grows and lives out and above the water. Our water plant kits come with everything needed to grow your plant: basket, fabric basket liner, plant, medium, gravel and fertilizer. Bog plants. and marginal along the edge of the water garden, stream bed, or waterfall will give your pond a more natural look. What is a pond without pond plants. Iris Laevigata Snowdrift is a Japanese aquatic bog Iris. It is suited for both shallow pond areas or in the garden outside the pond. It boasts striking, double, pure white flowers with lilac markings that bloom from spring to early summer.