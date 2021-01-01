From home dynamix
Home Dynamix Premium Sakarya Traditional Medallion Area Rug, Brown, 7'9"x10'8" Rectangle
TRADITIONAL AESTHETIC: The Premium Sakarya rug collection showcases traditional patterns in elegant brown with ivory accents that will complement your traditional home décor.AVAILABLE IN TWO AREA RUG SIZES: 8 x 10 rugs and 5 x 7 rugs. Choose the area rug size that will best suit your home décor needs.SOFT & WELL-CRAFTED: Machine woven from 100% polypropylene yarns with a soft texture that will add a cozy feel over your hardwood floors and provide comfort underfoot.SUITS ANY ROOM: This collection offers area rugs that are suitable for all indoor spaces. Living room rugs, bedroom rugs, rugs for the entryway, office rugs, dorm rugs, dining room rugs.EASY CARE FOR YOUR RUG: This area rug is low maintenance and easy to clean. Shake, spot clean and vacuum your rug as needed to upkeep its beauty.THE BEST CUSHIONED RUG PAD: Ultra Stop Non-Skid Cushioned Rug Pad Recommended - Sold separately - find the page by searching for style# B0011VS6W6 and pick the size that works best for your rug purchase.