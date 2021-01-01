From home dynamix
Home Dynamix Premium Noire Area Rug, 7'8"x10'7" Rectangle, Black/White
Fun, Abstract design: the premium noire rug collection features an Abstract graphic design of crisscrossed Lines in crisp ivory on a Black ground for a fun look that will add visual interest and artistic style to your hardwood floors. Soft and cozy texture: the 100% polypropylene yarns have a soft texture that will add a cozy feel over your hardwood floors and provide comfort underfoot. Resilient Construction: machine Woven from polypropylene, This rug is stain resistant and UV protected to be fade resistant. It will hold up well to everyday wear, even in high-traffic areas. A jute backing helps maintain its shape and beauty. Easy care and low maintenance: this rug is easy to clean and low maintenance. Shake, spot clean and vacuum your rug as needed to upkeep its beauty. THE BEST CUSHIONED RUG PAD: Ultra Stop Non-Skid Cushioned Rug Pad Recommended - Sold separately - find the page by searching for style# B0011VS6W6 and pick the size that works best for your rug purchase.