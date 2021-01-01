From hc companies
2 Gallon Premium Large Mouth Garden Plant Watering Can
Keep all of your indoor and outdoor plants properly hydrated with the help of the HC Companies 2-gallon large mouth garden watering can. This large-mouthed watering can is essential for helping you keep your plants hydrated and well-nourished. Designed in a way that allows for easy filling from a spigot or sink, delight in knowing you don't have to worry about spilling from the mouth. The rosette maintains a steady flow of water as you pour. Don't worry about over or under-watering. The ergonomic handle and balanced design allow for even pouring. The molded-in water-level indicator ensures you pour exact amounts each time. These features ensure your ability to give your precious plants the correct amount of water. This premium watering can is made from a durable plastic that is great for indoor or outdoor use. Plus, the material won't crack or fade in the sun. Keep your plants happy, healthy, and thriving all year round with the 2-gallon large mouth garden watering can from HC Companies. Color: Terra Cotta