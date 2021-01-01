Premium Hinged 90' Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

This is the high-quality PVC material genuine tree which has simple green color and branch tips to create the natural appearance of a full-bodied. The sturdy iron stand can support more weight and make our Christmas tree stand more stably and safely different from some plastic stands. Separated into several sections, this Christmas tree allows for easy assembling, dismantling, and storing. It can really add more excitement and warmth to your wonderful festival! It is a high-quality PVC material, eco-friendly, and safe. And it is perfect for indoor decoration at Christmas and can be used to decorate any room in a house.