Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle, 36 oz - Orchid

Enjoy great-tasting water anywhere with the Brita 36 Ounce Premium Filtering Water Bottle. The durable, BPA-free, plastic bottle includes 1 replaceable filter, which reduces Chlorine (taste & odor) as you drink. Featuring an enclosed, easy-sip straw, built-in carrying loop for grab-and-go portability, and one-handed push button lid, this bottle is designed for effortless convenience. The bottle has a leak-proof design to help you avoid surprise drips and spills. Enjoy hassle-free hydration anywhere: at home, the office, a sporting event, or at the gym. One Brita water filter can replace up to 300 standard 16.9 ounce single-use plastic bottles each year, so you can stay hydrated, save money, and reduce plastic waste. Brita filtering bottles are easy to clean and dishwasher safe. For best results, replace the filter every 40 gallons or about every two months. With Brita, take filtered water anywhere you go!