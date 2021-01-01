From derby originals

Derby Originals Premium Crochet Horse Show Fly Veil & Ear Net, Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

See your sidekick show off his moves with the Derby Originals Premium Crochet Horse Show Fly Veil & Ear Net. This fly bonnet with crocheted ears for horses is handmade by skilled craftsman and designed with your horse’s comfort in mind. It is crafted using all-natural materials that are soft to the touch, dampen sound and protect your pony from pests. This show-ring ready fly veil with knit ears features neck straps that easily attach to your bridle to prevent slippage. It is constructed with handtied tassel accents along the brow that will keep your galloping guy looking great.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com