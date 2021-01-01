Tiny Tim Totes Premium Christmas Tree Canvas Storage Bag for Trees Up to 9 ft. Tall

Clean up after the holidays is a snap with the artificial Christmas Tree Storage Bag by Tiny Tim Totes. It's as easy as placing your artificial Christmas tree in the premium canvas bag, zipping it up and safely storing it away until next year. This durable tote is 60 inches long, 30 inches wide, and 30 inches deep and will have no problem holding unassembled artificial trees up to 12 foot tall. This zippered bag features an identification tag for labeling its contents, sturdy nylon handles for portability and is also great for storing holiday Inflatables, yard decorations and garland during the off season. A must-have after the holiday season, this Christmas tree bag will store your tree away neatly, effortlessly and make for quick set-up next year.