From nature made
Premium 400ThreadCount Cotton Sheet Set 3Piece Taupe Color Twin Size Sheets Long Staple Combed Cotton Sateen Weave Lightweight Breathable Fits.
Advertisement
100% Natural Cotton, Soft and Comfy Sateen Sheets, Free from Harmful Chemicals Eco-friendly & healthier than dust trapping artificial microfiber sheets. Expertly crafted in India Trusted by 1 million+ delighted customers, most reviewed & highest rated cotton sheet set on HIGHEST QUALITY BEST COTTON SHEETS - New Better & Improved Version If you love the luxury and durability of hotel bed sheets and the look of crisp pillowcases, youll adore our Comfortable Twin Sheets, 400 thread count. We use yarns made with 100% long staple cotton fiber and a gorgeous sateen weave. Our eco friendly sheets retain softness for a lifetime and resist fading. Indulge in soft bed sheets with detailed hem styling, also available in Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and Cal King sizes TWIN Size Luxury 3pc Printed Bed Sheets Set - 1 Flat Sheet: 66' W x 100' L; 1 Fully Elasticized Fitted Sheet: 39'x75'+15' Deep pocket on fitted sheet with superb all around elastic to fit low profile foam