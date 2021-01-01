From enclume
Enclume Premier 3-Foot Oval Ceiling Pot Rack, Copper Plated
Get pots and pans out of the cabinet and up on the ceiling where you can easily reach them when cooking; pot rack has an oval shape that adds a classic rustic feel Fast, easy installation with exclusive Enclume "Toggler" anchors; install kitchen pot rack directly in wall without joists or studs to hold hundreds of pounds This commercial kitchen storage rack weighs 32 pounds and comes with a matching grid; rugged kitchen organization solution holds hundreds of pounds Kitchen organizer measures 36.5 inches long by 17 inches wide by 22 inches high; includes 12 straight pot hooks, 6 angled pot hooks and 2, 5-inch extension hooks by Enclume Enclume products are expertly handcrafted by blacksmiths in Puget Sound, Washington, USA; copper plated finish looks good in any home kitchen, Weight: 5.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Enclume