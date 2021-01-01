From pregnancy designs - wine lover
Pregnancy - I miss wine - future mom Tote Bag
Advertisement
You love drinking a glass of wine while reading a book, watching a good movie or eating your favorite food? Sadly you can't drink wine during pregnancy! Great design for future moms who miss drinking wine during pregnancy. PS: Congratulations for becoming a mom of a beautiful baby. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.