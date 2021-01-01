From wac lighting
Precision Multiples 4-Inch 1X4 Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (MT-4LD416T-BK)
The Precision Multiples 4-Inch 1X4 Trim by WAC Lighting produces adjustable, directional illumination to both indoor and outdoor settings. Crafted from 20 gauge steel, this rectangular trim houses 4 retractable spot lights that can be turned 360 degrees horizontally and 180 degrees vertically to adjust the light beams in a specific direction. It includes a die-cast aluminum heat sink that is coated in an abrasion and corrosion resistant paint. This trim is equipped with energy-efficient LED lamps that are dimmable, offering up to 50,000 hours of life. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Black