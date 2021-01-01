Precision LED Module Recessed Housing by WAC Lighting - Color: Black (MT-4LD416N-S40-BK)

Highlight a space or provide ambient light with the Precision LED Module Recessed Housing by WAC Lighting. Made from die-cast aluminum, it features retractable spotlights, each housing an LED lamp. The spotlights can be adjusted up to 360-degrees horizontally and 180-degrees vertically. This housing is non-IC rated, so it has to be separated from any insulation at least by a distance of 3 inches. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Black.