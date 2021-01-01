Precision 4-inch 2 Light LED Housing with Light Engine by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (MT-4LD216N-S27-BK)

Sleek and simple in design, the Precision 4-inch 2 Light LED Housing with Light Engine from WAC Lighting is a great lighting solution for any indoor space. Includes light engine and Non-IC housing. Rated for 50,000 hours and Energy Star qualified. Trim not included. Please note: 3 inches of clearance of insulation on all sides is required. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Black