Lodge Pre-Seasoned 8 Cast Iron Skillet, L5SK3, Black

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 8 Cast Iron Skillet, L5SK3, BlackSince 1896, Lodge has been producing durable and dependable cookware for everyone from professional chefs to adventuring outdoorsfolk. Even as our company continues to grow, our cast iron remains American-made in one of our state-of-the-art foundries. We value family, community and the integrity of our original cast iron; these are the things that push us to help others discover their passion for cooking.Care Instructions for Cast Iron: Wash with warm water. Add a mild soap, if desired.Dry thoroughly with a lint-free cloth or paper towel. Oil the surface of the pan with a very light layer of cooking oil while warm. Hang or store the cookware in a dry place.