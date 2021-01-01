2' x 12" Pre-Lit Slim White Tinsel Artificial Christmas Tree - Green Lights

Advertisement
This beautiful snowy white tree with green lights adds a retro feeling to any holiday decor The lush needles and slim profile give the tree fullness but fits perfectly in small spaces Product Features: Pre-lit with 15 green lights Bulb size: mini 58 tips 2" wide tips 30" white lead cord Additional Product Features: slim profile tree Bendable wire branches Light sets on tree are UL listed for indoor or outdoor use however the tree itself is recommended for indoor use only Lights are equipped with Lamp Lock feature which makes them replaceable interchangeable and keeps them from falling out No assembly required â€“ tree comes in 1 piece Comes with replacement bulbs and spare fuses Comes with a FREE plastic tree stand 120 volts 60 hertz .12 amps 14.4 watts Dimensions: 2' high (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree) 12" base diameter (at the widest point) Material(s): PVC/metal/glass bulbs/wire