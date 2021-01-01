From cc christmas decor
5' Pre-lit Potted Wispy Willow Grande Entrance Artificial Christmas Tree – Clear Lights
This potted tree is the perfect accent to display at your indoor entrance when welcoming friends and family this holiday season. With clear lights to provide a warm glow and an elegant urn style weighted pot. Product Features: Pre-lit with 100 clear lights. Bulb size: mini. 179 tips. Additional Product Features: Slim profile tree. Light sets on tree are UL listed for indoor or outdoor use, however the tree itself is recommended for indoor use only . If one bulb burns out, the rest will stay lit. 3-piece easy assembly (including pot). Comes with replacement bulbs and spare fuses. Comes in a weighted urn style pot. Green lead cord. Dimensions: 5' high (from the base of pot to the top of the tree) x 25" base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): PE/PVC/metal/plastic/glass bulbs/wireNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.