From cc christmas decor
4' Pre-lit Potted Berries and Cones Medium Artificial Christmas Tree – Clear Lights
Advertisement
Trimmed with glitter-tipped pine cones and gold berries is a welcome addition to doorway, deck, porch or patio. Display this bright and sparkling greenery with decorative urn base in any indoor or covered outdoor location. Product Features: Pre-lit with 100 clear lights. Bulb size: mini. Green lead cord. Additional Product Features: Slim profile tree. Hinged branch construction. Light sets on tree are UL listed for indoor or outdoor use, however the tree itself is recommended for indoor use only . If one bulb burns out, the rest will stay lit. 2-piece easy assembly (including pot). Comes in a dark bronze pot. Dimensions: 4' high (from the base of pot to the top of the tree). 24" base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s):PVC/metal/glass bulbs/wire/pine conesNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.