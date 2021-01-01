From cc christmas decor
Pre-Lit Norwood Fir Artificial Christmas Wreath - 72-Inch, Clear Lights
This gorgeous wreath will surely make your Christmas season merry and bright. It features clear lights that add glow to your living room and gives relaxing vibe to your home. Your friends and family will impress to see this for your holiday decor!. Product Features: Pre-lit with 450 clear mini lights. 1905 tips. Green lead cord. Additional Product Features: Light sets on the wreath are UL listed for indoor or outdoor use, however the wreath itself is recommended for indoor use. No assembly required – wreath comes in 1 piece. Includes a heavy duty ring metal frame backing for hanging . Comes with replacement bulbs and spare fuses. Dimensions: 72" diameter (measured from outermost tip/edge to outermost tip/edge across the wreath) . Material(s): PVC/metal/glass bulbs/wireNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.