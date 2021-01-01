Holiday Time Pre-Lit Midnight Ombre Tinsel Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree, 7'

The Holiday Time Pre-Lit 250 Clear Incandescent Lights Midnight Ombre Tinsel Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree will make your holidays shine this Christmas. This tree boasts a glistening ambience, complete with 508 branch tips all draped with a silver and blue ombre finish to give the tree a very distinct look. The 250 clear incandescent lights are a great way to illuminate your home, and year after year, you'll want this spectacular tree to be part of your celebrations. The only thing you'll have left to do is fill the floor beneath it with gifts for all your family members and friends. With the Christmas holidays around the corner, gather your loved ones around the Holiday Time Pre-Lit 250 Clear Incandescent Lights Midnight Ombre Tinsel Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree.