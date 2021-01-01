From northlight
4.5' Pre-Lit Medium Musical Snowing Artificial Christmas Tree with Umbrella Base - Blue LED Lights
Your holiday decor is not complete without the addition of a perfect Christmas tree. Bring the essence of wintertime to your home during the holidays with this artificial tree. Display this tree in your living room or foyer and greet loved ones with a dash of Yuletide cheer. Product Features: Cascading snowfall effect creates the look that it is actually snowing Plays 25 classic Christmas tunes Includes shatterproof red and gold ball and final ornaments to decorate the tree Also includes a gold finial tree topper Additional Product Features: Comes with a string of blue LED mini lights Bulb size: concave wide angle Control box allows you to have the lights on with or without the music Snowfall intensity can be controlled using the function control box AC adapter included Assembly required (instructions included) UL certified and approved for indoor use only Adapter input: 120 volts 60 hertz Adapter output: 12 volts 1000 milli-ampere Adapter is class 2 power supply Dimensions: 55" high (from the base of stand to the top of the tree) x 37" diameter Material(s): PVC/plastic/metal/wire/fabric/foam