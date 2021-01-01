From glitz home
Glitz Home Green 2 Pack Pre-Lit Glittered Pine Cone Christmas Garland with Warm White LED Lights
Glitz Home 2 Pack Pre-Lit Glittered Pine Cone Christmas Garland With Warm White Led Lights. The 9-foot garland provides ample length to easily adorn doors, mantles, or banisters, making this versatile decoration ideal for any situation. Each of the 180 tips is modeled to a pine tree’s while the frosted design creates a winter wonderland around your home. Several large pinecones and berry decorations among the needles add an extra holiday touch to this garland. It creates the perfect holiday touch for your home. • Branch Tip Count: 180 (PINE NEEDLE TIPS: 40,PVC TIPS: 140). • Lights Included: 50 Warm White LED Lights. • 3AA Battery Operated, Battery is not included. • Indoor or covered outdoor use. • Product may ship compressed - You can adjust all the branches to an elegant look like the images.