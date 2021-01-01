From northlight seasonal
7.5' Pre-Lit Flocked Winter Park Fir Artificial Christmas Tree - Clear Lights
Spruce up the character in your home during the holidays with our beautiful Flocked Winter Park Fir artificial Christmas tree. This tree was carefully designed with PVC hinged branches that help give off that traditional Christmas look and feel that everyone enjoys. The stunning warm clear LED lights will help give off that festive lighting in your home throughout the season. Let this easy to setup artificial Christmas tree be the focal point of your home during the holidays! Product Features: Pre-lit with 380 warm clear LED lights "Warm clear" also known as "warm white" has a soft natural incandescent glow similar to candlelight Bulb size: micro wide angle 1200 tips 2" wide tips 7' green lead cord Additional Product Features: Full profile tree Hinged branch construction Light sets on tree are UL certified and approved for indoor or outdoor use however the tree itself is recommended for indoor use only If one bulb burns out the rest will stay lit Lights are equipped with Lamp Lock feature which makes them replaceable interchangeable and keep them from falling out 4-piece easy assembly (including stand) Comes with replacement bulbs and spare fuses Comes with a FREE black metal tree stand Wire gauge: 22 Dimensions: 7.5' high (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree) 56" base diameter (at the widest point) Material(s): PVC/metal/glass bulbs/wire