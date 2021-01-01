From kirkland's

Pre-Lit Double Ball Cedar Potted Topiary

$191.99 on sale
($239.99 save 20%)
In stock
Buy at kirkland'shome

Description

Keep your home looking green through all the seasons with this Pre-Lit Double Ball Cedar Potted Topiary. You'll love its evergreen leaves and elegant shape. Faux topiary measures 36H x 11 in. in diameter Topiary sits in a removable pot Crafted of artificial materials Faux double ball topiary design Features 70 warm white 3mm LED lights UV resistant Not recommended for outdoor use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Antimony Trioxide and Lead which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com