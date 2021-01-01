From kirkland's
Pre-Lit Double Ball Cedar Potted Topiary
Keep your home looking green through all the seasons with this Pre-Lit Double Ball Cedar Potted Topiary. You'll love its evergreen leaves and elegant shape. Faux topiary measures 36H x 11 in. in diameter Topiary sits in a removable pot Crafted of artificial materials Faux double ball topiary design Features 70 warm white 3mm LED lights UV resistant Not recommended for outdoor use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Antimony Trioxide and Lead which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.