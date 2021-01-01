From puleo international
Puleo International Pre-Lit 4 ft. Fiber Optic Patriotic Artificial Christmas Tree, Red/White/Blue
Advertisement
Bring the holiday spirit into your home with the Puleo International 4 ft. Fiber Optic Patriotic Artificial Christmas Tree. This pre-lit artificial tree features red, white, and blue coloring and 130 fiber optic LED lights with an ETL listed adapter to brighten your home for a dazzling Christmas display. With easy-to-connect sections, this wrapped tree is sure to add warmth to any room or space for years to come. The included sturdy metal base will safely and steadily support your tree and decorations. Plus, if 1 bulb burns out, the rest remain lit. Constructed from flame-retardant and non-allergenic materials, this tree provides a safer alternative to real trees. The Fiber Optic Patriotic Tree with 130-lights measures 48 in. tall x 21.5 in. Dia and weighs 17 lbs., allowing for easy placement and versatile Christmas decorating anywhere in your home. Christmas is all about family, and so is Puleo International. Known as "The Oldest Family Name for Christmas Trees in America", we are a 4th generation family-owned manufacturer and distributor of high quality, hand-crafted artificial Christmas trees and home décor. With a long and rich history dedicated to producing beautifully designed artificial Christmas trees and home decor items, the Puleo family and its dedicated team of employees continues to deliver exceptional products of the highest quality and craftsmanship. This has enabled us to serve families like yours for more than 65 years and counting.