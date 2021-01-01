The Sea Gull Lighting Pratt street prismatic two light indoor pendant in brushed nickel is an ENERGY STAR® qualified lighting fixture that uses fluorescent bulbs to save you both time and money. Inspired by industrial lighting, the hard-working, large-scale Pratt street prismatic pendants by Sea Gull Lighting put light where you need it, while making a significant design statement. Offered in a choice of brushed nickel or autumn bronze finishes, the one-light, two-light and three-light prismatic glass pendants are all fully enclosed with a prismatic diffuser at the bottom to spread light output evenly and alleviate glare. The pendants are available in incandescent and ENERGY STAR-qualified fluorescent versions, and all can easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately. Sea Gull Lighting Pratt Street Prismatic Brushed Nickel Modern/Contemporary Textured Glass Dome Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 65061EN3-962