Sea Gull Lighting Pratt Street Metal 1-Light 9.5 in. 14-Watt Autumn Bronze Integrated LED Pendant
The Sea Gull Lighting Pratt Street Metal 1-light indoor pendant in autumn bronze is an ENERGY STAR qualified lighting fixture that uses LED bulbs to save you both time and money. Inspired by industrial lighting, the hard-working, large-scale Pratt Street metal pendants by Sea Gull Lighting put light where you need it, while making a significant design statement. Offered in a choice of Brushed Nickel or Autumn Bronze finishes, the 1-light, 2-light and 3-light pendants are all fully enclosed with a prismatic diffusor at the bottom to spread light output evenly and alleviate glare. The pendants are available in incandescent and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED versions and all can easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately.