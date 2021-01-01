From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Prale Denim Blue 5 ft. x 8 ft. Moroccan Area Rug
Small-scale vertical lines, linear lattices and contemporary etched diamonds are artfully distressed in a modern blue and cream color palette in Mohawk Homes Prale Area Rug in Denim. This style is part of Mohawk Homes Prismatic Collection, now featuring runners, scatters, 5 ft. x 8 ft. area rugs, large 8 ft. x 10 ft. area rugs and other popular sizes. The Prale is ideal for entryways, living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, dining areas, offices and more. Reenergize your space with radiant color and original artwork digitally constructed over a plush canvas of Mohawk Homes exclusive ecofriendly Everstrand, a premium synthetic yarn created from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. While Everstrand is renowned for its softness, this silky yarn also offers superior strength stain resistance, illustrious fade resistant color clarity and dependable durability ideal for high-traffic spaces with kids and pets. Keep your new rug and the flooring beneath looking their best with an essential, earth conscious rug pad, crafted of 100% recycled fibers and certified Green Label Plus by The Carpet and Rug Institute. Color: Denim Blue.