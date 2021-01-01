Prado Desk by TemaHome - Color: White - Finish: Painted - (9500052514)

Advertisement
The Prado Desk by TemaHome is a minimalistic, functional addition to spaces from industrial designer Olivier Toulouse. Defined by clean, straight lines and crisp angles, this desk offers a smooth surface space for work while a side cabinet and single drawer help to keep things organized. With plenty of space, the cabinet has two adjustable shelves, so this desk can offer the ideal set-up for whatever it stores, bringing spaces a balanced, neat blend of form and function. Based in Portugal, Temahome has been defining modern simplicity with its distinct line of contemporary furniture since 1981. Minimalist style and clean lines blend with stylistic function and form to create timeless pieces that will redefine any space. Temahomes unique selection of modern furniture includes beds, tables, desks, and bookshelves that come in a variety of styles and materials. Color: White. Finish: Pure White with Chrome Legs