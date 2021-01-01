Princesa by Ariana Vara - PR22032 Flutter Sleeve Ball Gown

Make your grand entrance in Princesa by Ariana Vara PR22032. The novelty glitter tulle ball gown features a v-neckline with off-shoulder flutter sleeve beaded bodice with lace appliques basque waist corset back and lace appliques throughout the skirt. Matching jacket included. Princesa by Ariana Vara is a stunning look for your evening occasion. Model is wearing Ice Blue/Silver color. Style: monc_PR22032 Collection: Princesa by Ariana Vara Fabric: Novelty Glitter Tulle Lace Applique Beading & Stone Accents Details: Off-shoulder flutter sleeve Beaded bodice with lace appliques Corset back Lace appliques Jacket included Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Basque Silhouette: Ballgown Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.