Powerlifting Squat Bench Deadlift Quotes Powerlifting Weightlifting Barbell Squat Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Cool looking Strength-Training design with barbell for everyone who lifts weights. Increase your workout weights, train hard, get strong! Of course it also fits to every other fitness sports you do This motivational and hilarious Powerlifting design is a great gift idea for your lifting buddy, family and friends who like Bodybuilding, Weightlifting or just working out in the gym. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only