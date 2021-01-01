Powerconnect(TM) Slim 7.5' Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with 500 Colored & White Lights

This Christmas tree features the power connect through-the-pole lighting system that eliminates the need for connecting multiple light strings. Also featured is branch tip technology, creating a tree with remarkable realism. It is pre-strung with 500 LED lights that change from warm white to multicolor with the touch of a button. The bulb is low-voltage led that is energy-efficient, long-lasting and cool to the touch. Included is a foot pedal switch to control 10 different light colors and actions. Hinged construction and metal tree stand add to ease of assembly.