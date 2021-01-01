iHome PowerClock Glow Alarm Clock - Bluetooth Color Changing FM Clock Radio with USB Charging Port, Dimmable Display and 7-5-2 Dual Alarm - Perfect for Bedside Tables (Model iBT295)

WAKE UP YOUR WAY - Easily programmable, the iHome bluetooth alarm clock allows you to wake up to your own music from a connected device, to your favorite preset FM station or one of four unique alarm tones. The alarm clock also includes seven wake to light modes including a stunning sunrise mode YOU ASKED, WE LISTENED - A crisp high-contrast clock display with adjustable brightness levels (including OFF) to suit your needs. Four programmable FM radio presets for one-touch listening. The color-changing alarm clock allows you to create schedules for workdays, weekends or the entire week. The digital alarm clock also includes a programmable snooze function and a battery backup maintains clock and alarms when electricity goes out. (Battery included) CALMING AMBIENT LIGHT - Dimmable to create the perfect atmosphere for the bedroom, the color-changing clock radio is great for kids and teens. The light features six modes including a slow fade, pulse to the music, gradient sky and a nightlight function. EASILY PAIRS WITH ANY DEVICE - Effortlessly connecting to any bluetooth enabled device, the digital clock radio allows you to play music, podcasts and more with rich clarity. You can also charge your device with the integrated USB charging port (cable not included). SCHEDULED DIMMER - Convenient feature allows you to set the clock brightness to automatically Dim at night and Brighten in the morning. Set it once, and it does the rest! LOVE IT OR YOUR MONEY BACK - We want you to be satisfied with your new iHome digital alarm clock. If for whatever reason, you’re not, let us know and we will refund your purchase. Power source type: Corded Electric